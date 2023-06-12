VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend. (Source: CHRIS BARRON/STEFFANI SADDLER/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Friendly reminder: If you see a bear at the beach, keep your distance.

Not everyone followed that advice this weekend. To be fair, they were probably dazzled by the sight of a bear swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Destin, Florida.

A video appears to show a couple of beachgoers get close to it. The bear took the initiative in getting out of people’s way as best as it could, moving from the water onto the beach.

The National Park Service recommends keeping your distance from a bear.

“If a bear changes its behavior because of your presence, you are too close!” the park service said.

Among the U.S. Forest Service’s advice for coping with bears, the agency recommends not running away. Instead, back away slowly and stay calm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
Police: Maryland fatal shooting of 3 happened after parking dispute
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump arrives in Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified documents case
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York
Clarence Yarbrough, also known as “Messie Cee," 37, is charged with domestic abuse battery and...
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious during argument