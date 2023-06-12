VIDEO: Inglis man and woman run from deputies, found with 84 grams of meth

A man and woman from Inglis ran after being pulled over
A man and woman from Inglis ran after being pulled over(LCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Inglis was arrested Saturday afternoon after running from deputies and tossing out a bag holding 84 grams of methamphetamine.

Levy County deputies say Kitty Collins, 44, was the passenger in an Inglis man’s pickup truck. Detectives say that the truck was known to be driven by a habitual traffic offender.

Deputies tried pulling the man over for driving with a suspended license.

Video released by Levy County Sheriff’s officials show the two abruptly stopping, getting out of the truck, and running.

A woman from Inglis was arrested Saturday afternoon after running from deputies and tossing out a bag holding 84 grams of methamphetamine

Deputies caught Collins, but weren’t able to catch the driver.

Investigators say that deputies found a bag containing 84.5 grams of methamphetamine on the ground as they were escorting Collins back to her car.

Collins was arrested on drug possession charges, and Levy County deputies are still looking for the driver.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

There was great hope and expectation for this team when the year started, and this team met...
Russell Report: Gator Baseball is back in the College World Series for the first time since 2018
Russell Report: Gator Baseball is back in the College World Series for the first time since 2018
VIDEO: Inglis man and woman run from deputies, found with 84 grams of meth
Lake City Fire Station #2 is now open
Lake City Fire Department re-opens second station after 17 years