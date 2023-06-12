VIDEO: Inglis man and woman run from deputies, found with 84 grams of meth

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Inglis was arrested Saturday afternoon after running from deputies and tossing out a bag holding 84 grams of methamphetamine.

Levy County deputies say Kitty Collins, 44, was the passenger in an Inglis man’s pickup truck. Detectives say that the truck was known to be driven by a habitual traffic offender.

Deputies tried pulling the man over for driving with a suspended license.

Video released by Levy County Sheriff’s officials show the two abruptly stopping, getting out of the truck, and running.

Deputies caught Collins, but weren’t able to catch the driver.

Investigators say that deputies found a bag containing 84.5 grams of methamphetamine on the ground as they were escorting Collins back to her car.

Collins was arrested on drug possession charges, and Levy County deputies are still looking for the driver.

