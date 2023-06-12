VIDEO: Levy Co. man flips SUV while fleeing from deputies because he didn’t wear a seatbelt

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Levy County was arrested after he ran from deputies and flipped his SUV on Friday.

Detectives say they noticed Jay Working, 31, driving in Fanning Springs without his seatbelt on.

Deputies pulled Working over near Northwest 168th Lane. When deputies approached Working’s car, he drove away.

Investigators say Working drove at speeds higher than 100 mph while running from deputies, making several turns and driving the wrong way on US Highway 19.

Around five minutes into the chase, Working’s SUV flipped.

Video shows Working being chased by Levy County deputies, as his SUV flips over

Investigators say Working has a history of running from law enforcement.

Detectives also found methamphetamine inside of Working’s car.

Working was arrested and charged with drug possession, and fleeing from law enforcement. His bond was set at $102,500.

