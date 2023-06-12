The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Here are some of the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and family of Ajike “AJ” Owens are gathering for her funeral service Monday.

The service starts at 11 a.m. at Meadowbrooke Church in Ocala, that’s located off of Southwest 20th street. Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to speak.

Also happening Monday, the Central Florida Electric Cooperative is turning on fiber internet for their first customer in Chiefland.

Wi-fi will officially be turned on at 9 a.m.

Around this time last year, the CFEC voted to bring broadband internet to all of their customers in Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy counties.

June bidding at the Ocala Breeders Sales begins on Tuesday.

Two year old’s and horses of racing age are the featured equines during this month’s sale.

The auction begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

More than a thousand horses are featured on the June auction block.

Officials from the Cotton Club Museum are hosting their annual Juneteenth breakfast on Friday.

The event, which features soul food and a Gospel Meets Jazz band, is a part of Gainesville’s Journey to Juneteenth Celebration.

Tickets are $35 each and can be bought online or in person.

