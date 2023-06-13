Alachua County proposes lowering property tax rate again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In response to a ninth straight year of increasing property values, Alachua County proposed lowering the millage rate for the seventh year running.

The tentative budget demonstrates a 10.68% increase in the General Fund and a 9.05% increase in the Municipal Service and Law Enforcement Taxing Unit. That could mean lower property tax rates for some in Alachua County.

But a lower property tax payment is not guaranteed - drastically increasing property values could still see property owners paying more.

The Commission will be asked to set the tentative millage rates at the public hearing on July 11.

Millage rates since 2017:

2017: 9.5615

2018: 8.4648.

2019: 8.2829

2020: 8.2720

2021: 7.8935

2022: 7.8662

2023: 7.7662

2024: 7.6414 (recommended)

Here is the full budget book: County Manager Budget Book FY 2023-2024

