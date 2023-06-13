Alachua County proposes lowering property tax rate again

The Commission will be asked to set the tentative millage rates at the public hearing on July 11.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In response to a ninth straight year of increasing property values, Alachua County proposed lowering the millage rate for the seventh year running.

The tentative budget demonstrates a 10.68% increase in the General Fund and a 9.05% increase in the Municipal Service and Law Enforcement Taxing Unit. That could mean lower property tax rates for some in Alachua County.

But a lower property tax payment is not guaranteed - drastically increasing property values could still see property owners paying more.

Millage rates since 2017:

  • 2017:     9.5615
  • 2018:     8.4648.
  • 2019:     8.2829
  • 2020:     8.2720
  • 2021:     7.8935
  • 2022:     7.8662
  • 2023:     7.7662
  • 2024:     7.6414 (recommended)

Here is the full budget book: County Manager Budget Book FY 2023-2024

