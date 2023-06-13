All lanes are open after a dump truck struck an overpass on I-75 in Marion County

This is the same overpass that was struck back in February.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: All lanes in the area have reopened.

The Southwest 66th Street overpass was closed after a dump truck struck the 66th Street overpass on I-75 early Tuesday morning. The truck was heading northbound.

