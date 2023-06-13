ASO: Man dead after shooting incident, deputies under investigation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating deputies involved in a shooting incident that left a man dead on Monday.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s office received a call on Monday around 6:12 pm from a woman concerned about the mental wellbeing of her husband. Deputies were informed that Wendell Chastain, 55, sent messages to several family members that he wanted to end his life. Deputies also say Chastain was concerned with a recent warrant that was issued for his arrest on the charge of violation of probation.

Deputies say they located Chastain alone in a heavily wooded area sitting inside his truck, and told deputies that he had a shotgun. Deputies requested the Negotiations Response Team to deescalate the situation.

Before crisis negotiators arrived, deputies say Chastain left the scene in his truck. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Chastain did not stop and drove to his house.

Deputies say that Chastain exited his truck holding a shotgun and pointing it at them. They verbally commanded Chastain to drop the firearm, but they say he failed to follow their requests.

Four deputies on scene discharged their firearms and incapacitated Chastain. Deputies say they immediately attempted to render aid to Chastain and requested emergency medical services.

Chastain was pronounced dead on scene.

Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigate the incident, as is standard in all deputy involved shooting incidents. The deputies involved are on paid administrative leave and have been afforded legal counsel through the Police Benevolent Association.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.