Bullets Fly into Gainesville Family’s Home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The shots rang out just before 8PM on Saturday evening and came flying into one of the apartments in Sweetwater Square.

Deanna Brown, a single mother of 3 boys, aged 11, 6 and 1, who lives at Sweetwater, said she was in the bathroom at the time, but could have easily been in one of the bullet’s path. One of which hit her microwave.

Sweetwater Square Apartment Shooting (WCJB)

“If I have been in my kitchen, cooking for my kids, preparing dinner that bullet that came in through the wall would have hit me in the back of my head and I’m pretty sure I would have been dead by now.”; Brown.

Brown says shootings in this neighborhood are happening far too often but it doesn’t lessen the reality of how serious they are.

Brown is trying to relocate her family outside of Sweetwater property but is asking for the community’s help in the meantime.

That night, Gainesville Police say 2 people involved in the exchange of gunfire were shot and sent to the hospital. Police are actively investigating but do not have any suspects in custody.

