Delays expected after a dump Truck strikes overpass on I-75 in Marion County
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Southwest 66th Street overpass is currently closed after a dump truck struck the 66th Street overpass on I-75 early Tuesday morning. The truck was heading northbound.
This is the same overpass that was struck back in February. Drivers that are heading northbound on I-75 should expect delays. The interstate is open at this time, but officials may have to temporarily close down traffic on I-75 to inspect/repair damage.
We will bring updates as they are made available.
