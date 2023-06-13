Delays expected after a dump Truck strikes overpass on I-75 in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Southwest 66th Street overpass is currently closed after a dump truck struck the 66th Street overpass on I-75 early Tuesday morning. The truck was heading northbound.

This is the same overpass that was struck back in February. Drivers that are heading northbound on I-75 should expect delays. The interstate is open at this time, but officials may have to temporarily close down traffic on I-75 to inspect/repair damage.

We will bring updates as they are made available.

TRENDING: Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens funeral: Family, friends and leaders call for change

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.