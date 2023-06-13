Deputies arrest Ocala man for indecent exposure

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested a man on charges of indecent exposure on Monday.

Deputies arrested Connor Lelik, 29, after a disturbance at the Palm Cay Subdivision in Ocala.

Deputies say they received multiple reports about a man touching himself inappropriately.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted a man who met the description of the reports, but he fled when he saw law enforcement. After a short chase on foot, deputies took Lelik into custody.

Lelik is booked at the Marion County Jail.

