Deputies arrest Ocala man for indecent exposure

Marion County deputies arrested a man on charges of indecent exposure on Monday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Deputies arrested Connor Lelik, 29, after a disturbance at the Palm Cay Subdivision in Ocala.

Deputies say they received multiple reports about a man touching himself inappropriately.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted a man who met the description of the reports, but he fled when he saw law enforcement. After a short chase on foot, deputies took Lelik into custody.

Lelik is booked at the Marion County Jail.

