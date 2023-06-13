Deputies arrest Ocala man for indecent exposure
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested a man on charges of indecent exposure on Monday.
Deputies arrested Connor Lelik, 29, after a disturbance at the Palm Cay Subdivision in Ocala.
Deputies say they received multiple reports about a man touching himself inappropriately.
Upon arrival, deputies spotted a man who met the description of the reports, but he fled when he saw law enforcement. After a short chase on foot, deputies took Lelik into custody.
Lelik is booked at the Marion County Jail.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.