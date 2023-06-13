Fine could be in order and repairs could be needed after 66th Street overpass hit again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Repairs could be needed once again to the 66th Street overpass that goes over I-75 in Ocala after it was struck by a truck, just a few months after a similar incident.

“At first it was a little comical because it just happened three months ago and they just fixed it,” said Cynthia Tyler.

“It’s not comical,” followed her husband, Kenneth. “A lot of people could have got hurt, but he didn’t and that’s all that counts.”

Repairs had just finished on the overpass after it was hit by a semi-truck in late February.

Now repairs could be needed again.

The overpass was hit by a dump truck that left its bed upright and was heading northbound on I-75.

“When you said it was a dump truck,” said Tyler, “I often wonder what is in those guys heads not to check what’s going on behind them.”

“It’s not the first incident and I can tell you it’s not going to be the last,” said FHP’s public affairs officer, Patrick Riordan. “There’s a variety of things that are carried on the back of trucks that can strike an overpass.”

Traffic re-opened on I-75 north in the late morning after it was shut down for hours.

Traffic eastbound on 66th Street was down to one lane in the afternoon.

One traveler said it took her family hours just to get from Kissimmee to Ocala.

“We’ve been on vacation at Kissimmee and we just left at 7 o’clock this morning and how far have we come?,” said Joy Simpson, who was traveling from Kentucky. “I don’t even know where we are. We have crawled!”

Florida Department of Transportation officials say they will close the middle and outer lanes of I-75 back down after 10 p-m to make inspections.

Riordan says a fine could be in order for the driver.

“Probably looking at around a 150 dollar-plus fine,” said Riordan.

Riordan called this crash “driver error” and says it is not related to the previous incident.

