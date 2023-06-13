FPL customers may receive lower bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF/WCJB) - Florida Power & Light customers will get a break starting in July.

State regulators Tuesday approved a plan that will trim FPL customers’ bills because of lower-than-expected costs of natural gas used to fuel power plants.

The approval by the Florida Public Service Commission came after more than a year of volatility in fuel prices that helped drive up bills for customers of FPL and other utilities — but in recent months has allowed FPL to begin passing along savings.

The plan involves $256M in reductions that will start to be applied to FPL customers’ bills in July, after regulators also approved 379 million in reductions that took effect in May.

Ken Hoffman is with Florida Power and Light.

”Due to the change in the gas price market, we have had the opportunity to come back to the commission twice now, to bring further bill reductions to our customers. It is actually something we are very pleased about.”

Under the plan approved Tuesday, most FPL customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity will see their monthly bills decrease by about four dollars per month, down to $136.

