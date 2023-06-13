Gainesville church founder is charged with sexual battery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville church founder is facing even more charges. As he sits in the Alachua County Jail for charges of sexual battery.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies, 54-year-old Lorenzo Crawford is now being charged with four counts of felony battery. After another victim came forward.

Deputies say the victim told them about multiple incidents of abuse between April 2021 and March 2022.

Crawford was previously charged with 11 counts of sexual battery and one count of aggravated battery, in May 2023.

