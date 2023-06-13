Leaders at a church polling place voice liability concerns to county officials

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders of one church are bringing their concerns about liability issues of serving as polling locations.

North Gainesville Baptist Church official are asking Alachua County commissioners for additional liability protection before agreeing to be a polling place in the future.

This concern comes after Kim Barton, Supervisor of Elections, sued Gateway Christian Center after she tripped and fell while delivering voting materials.

Pete Rivera, Chief Financial Officer, led the discussion along with Pastor Martin Moon.

“This is not providing enough legal umbrella to safeguard our facilities from lawsuits,” said Rivera.

He also said North Baptist Church is not the only one with concerns.

" I have talked to several churches already and they have indicated that they will be pulling out from being a polling location in the future based on this liability exposure.”

North Baptist Church said they wrote a letter to Supervisor Barton, the county attorney and commissioners expressing what they want done.

Their request includes a safety inspection provided by the county, and a lease agreement showing the county’s liability insurance extends to the facility along with a hold harmless agreement.

In a statement, Supervisor Barton specifies that on election day, poll locations are covered by insurance.

Barton said her office will continue to work with polling partners, so they understand that coverage exists.

She states, " I have spoken with a representative of North Gainesville Baptist Church and my office continues to work with our polling place partners to ensure that they understand the coverage that exists, and previously existed, for election-related activities during early voting and on Election Day.”

Barton goes on to note, " We appreciate our polling place partners’ dedication and commitment to the community and look forward to working with them next year.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.