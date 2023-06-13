LifeSouth hosts third annual “DJs Unite” blood drive

Blood gathered from the event went to hospitals in Gainesville.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - LifeSouth hosted their third annual “DJs Unite” blood drive in Gainesville last Saturday.

DJs from the Marc Radio Group broadcasted live from the event. Donors received a $25 gift card and a chance to win tickets to various Florida getaways.

The blood gathered from the event went to hospitals in Gainesville.

