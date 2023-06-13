Marion County firefighters save two ducklings from a storm drain in Belleview

Marion County firefighters were called to Belleview to save a mother duck’s babies from a storm drain.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters were called to Belleview to save a mother duck’s babies from a storm drain.

Firefighters say they got a call Monday morning about two ducklings falling down a storm drain as they were crossing near Southeast Babb Road and Southeast Oak Road in Belleview.

TRENDING: Florida Highway Patrol Investigates deadly hit and run in Gilchrist County

Crews started off by using a ladder, but eventually had to lower one of their own into the storm drain.

They were safely reunited with their mama.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Marion County firefighters save two ducklings from a storm drain in Belleview
A Gainesville church founder is facing four counts of sexual battery.
Gainesville church founder is charged with sexual battery
A boat ramp in Marion County is closing for repairs that started June 12th.
Orange Creek Restoration Area boat ramp closed for repairs
Gainesville church founder is charged with sexual battery