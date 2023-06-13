Marion County firefighters save two ducklings from a storm drain in Belleview

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters were called to Belleview to save a mother duck’s babies from a storm drain.

Firefighters say they got a call Monday morning about two ducklings falling down a storm drain as they were crossing near Southeast Babb Road and Southeast Oak Road in Belleview.

Crews started off by using a ladder, but eventually had to lower one of their own into the storm drain.

They were safely reunited with their mama.

