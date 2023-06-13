MCSO arrests man on charges of molesting a child under 12

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested a man from Lady Lake on charges of molesting a child under 12 on Monday.

Investigators say Alan Barbato, 39, sexually abused the victim multiple times in his semi-truck while working as an over the road trucker.

Deputies say the incidents occurred over a ten-year-period from September 2012 to August 2022.

The victim described three different incidents, the first happening while they were in fifth grade.

