New University Ave. Pedestrian crosswalks hope to prevent injuries and deaths

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After the high profile deaths of 2 University of Florida students while trying to cross University Avenue, new safeguards are being created.

University Avenue upgrades will help increase pedestrian safety.

University Avenue, It’s one of the busiest streets in Gainesville, and it’s also known for pedestrian deaths. U.F. is still reeling from the losses of two of its students, Sophia Lambert and Maggie Paxton died in separate incidents more than 2 years ago.

What some are call much needed changes are now coming soon..

Cindy Harvey, a local resident says, “I think bridges, the tunnel that goes under the road, on 13th is very valuable, but again, i think you know, there are smart ways to fund projects like that.”

Unfortunately some pedestrian deaths occurring over the years trying to cross over West University Avenue at Gale Lemerand, a new pedestrian crosswalk bridge will be installed here , that wont be completed until Spring of next year.

The total project cost is over $2.5 million.

“I think its a great idea , I think with all the new construction in this area specifically on University, um, i think there’s a lot more cars coming thru here a lot more pedestrian foot traffic, so I think having a raised crosswalk is gonna be a safe move for a lot of our students and faculty, students and staff here at UF”, stated Erin Rice, who works nearby.

“On University Avenue as you can see its very busy and I think that currently a lot of jaywalking that occurs that can be dangerous so I think that building sort of an on ramp or crosswalk that goes over University could be very beneficial”, said Arlen Gyden, a U.F. student.

With these projects, University Avenue will be reduced from 4 to 2 lanes, until this fall. The project is scheduled to be fully complete by next spring.

