Orange Creek Restoration Area boat ramp closed for repairs

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A boat ramp in Marion County is closing for repairs that started June 12th.

Officials with the Saint Johns River Water Management District say the boat ramp at the Orange Creek Restoration Area, is closed.

They say visitors can still use the “kayak and non-trailered boat launch” to reach the lake.

Officials say the repairs should finish by June 16th.

TRENDING: Alachua County NAACP celebrate the 78th anniversary of its founding

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.