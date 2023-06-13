Orange Creek Restoration Area boat ramp closed for repairs

A boat ramp in Marion County is closing for repairs that started June 12th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Officials with the Saint Johns River Water Management District say the boat ramp at the Orange Creek Restoration Area, is closed.

They say visitors can still use the “kayak and non-trailered boat launch” to reach the lake.

Officials say the repairs should finish by June 16th.

