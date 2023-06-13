Shooting in Gainesville left bullet holes inside of a resident’s apartment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents at a property in Gainesville are still reeling with the aftermath from a shooting this past weekend which left bullet holes inside their apartment.

The shots rang out just before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening and came flying into one of the apartments in Sweetwater Square.

Deanna Brown, a single mother of three boys, aged 11, 6 and 1, said she was in the bathroom at the time, but could have easily been in one of the bullet’s path. One of which hit her microwave.

“If I have been in my kitchen, cooking for my kids, preparing dinner that bullet that came in through the wall would have hit me in the back of my head and I’m pretty sure I would have been dead by now, said Brown.

TRENDING: Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens funeral: Family, friends and leaders call for change

Brown says shootings in this neighborhood are happening far too often but it doesn’t lessen the reality of how serious they are.

“I could have been shot, and my kids could have been shot. and I just don’t know what else to do. And the property manager she acts like she don’t even care, said Brown.”

Brown is trying to relocate her family outside of Sweetwater property but is asking for the community’s help in the meantime.

That night, Gainesville Police say two people involved in the exchange of gunfire were shot and sent to the hospital. Police are actively investigating but do not have any suspects in custody.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.