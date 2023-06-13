Tech Tuesday: Fire Neural Network

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate and today we’re going to be talking about lightning, the top cause of wildfires. Today joining me is Dr. Istvan Kereszy with Fire Neural Network. Dr. Kereszy, thanks so much for joining us.

No, thank you for coming. I’m very happy that you visited our office at Fire Neural Network. It’s great to be here.

What role does FNN play in lightning detection?

FNN stands for Fire Neural Network, so we’re looking for wildfires using a neural network based technology. UF is really big on AI. This is a type of AI that looks for wildfires.

What is this detector we have here?

Great question. This is a high risk lightning detector. Not all lightning strikes are created equal. Most lightning strikes are really quick and some actually are long, about a thousand times longer. You can imagine if they’re heating the tree for a thousand times longer, then they’re going to cause a fire. That’s the big difference between normal lightning and high risk lightning that we detect with this detector.

As the CEO, what motivated you you to study lightning?

Well, I did my PhD in lightning physics at the University of Florida and it’s an interesting thing that it’s not only a big thing in New York and Canada, but it’s actually really big right here in Florida. I was motivated to help people, help athletes, for example, swimmers who get locked out from the swimming pool, firefighters who have to deal with wildfires, and other communities that have to deal with lightning damages. It’s really big in this state.

How has technology played a role in your findings?

It’s all about technology. We’re a tech company. We believe that technology, like our detectors, like the satellite data we’re collecting, like the AI that we’re using to process the data is really going to transform firefighting. UF has a big tradition, for example, in looking for distant events, black holes in the distant universe, things that are really far away, so why don’t we use technology to look for wildfires right here in our backyard?

What’s next for FNN?

FNN is launching in California. California has big problems with wildfires and also in Canada, which is most recently in the news about lightning ignited fires. These are some of the key markets for us.

Well, Dr. Kereszy, thanks again for joining us and talking to us about lightning and wildfires.

It was my pleasure. Thank you very much.

That’s it for Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next time.

