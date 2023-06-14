Alachua Habitat for Humanity receives $5,000 grant to help build a home for a woman in High Springs

Habitat for Humanity officials say the recipient is an aspiring student and manager at a local restaurant living with her mother.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Habitat for Humanity got a $5,000 grant Tuesday to help build one resident a new home.

The grant, provided by State Farm, will go towards building a new home for a woman in High Springs.

Habitat for Humanity officials say the recipient is an aspiring student and manager at a local restaurant living with her mother.

TRENDING: ‘We’re going to fight’: Ocala activists prepare to fight for justice for AJ Owens

She put in more than 50 hours volunteering with the organization.

The grant will pay for supplies and materials

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies connected with families from Branford Tuesday morning.
SCSO deputies give presentation to Branford families about multiple sheriff’s office programs
SCSO deputies give presentation to Branford families about multiple sheriff’s office programs
Alachua Habitat for Humanity receives $5,000 grant to help build a home for a woman in High Springs
'We're going to fight': Ocala activists prepare to fight for justice after the murder of AJ Owens