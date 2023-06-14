Alachua Habitat for Humanity receives $5,000 grant to help build a home for a woman in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Habitat for Humanity got a $5,000 grant Tuesday to help build one resident a new home.

The grant, provided by State Farm, will go towards building a new home for a woman in High Springs.

Habitat for Humanity officials say the recipient is an aspiring student and manager at a local restaurant living with her mother.

She put in more than 50 hours volunteering with the organization.

The grant will pay for supplies and materials

