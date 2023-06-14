Attorney General warns Floridians of summer travel scams

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General's office by calling 1(866) 9-NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Attorney General Ashley Moody made a statement warning Floridians to watch out for travel scams this summer.

Moody says that one of the issues people face this year is vacation rental fraud. Scammers will post fake offerings, take a victim’s money, and leave the traveler without accommodations.

Another scam involves fraudulent websites selling fake entrance tickets to attractions and theme parks.

Moody says it is difficult to recover this money once it’s in the hands of a criminal. She says “the money is taken. The money is gone. When they show up for vacation, or they show up for travel, there is no service. There is no home.”

The Attorney General also highlights the importance of knowing who you are doing business with, adding that “if it’s the actual home, apartment or hotel, make sure that you confirm that the business offering that listing is legitimate. It’s so important.”

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866) 9-NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

