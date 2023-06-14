Beat the Scorching Summer Heat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida is no stranger to the intense summer heat and with the scorching summer temperatures ahead, our way to find relief is due for a check up.

Service calls to A/C and HVAC companies are on the rise as people all across North Central Florida are checking in on their air conditioning units.

Conducting routine maintenance and checks on air conditioning units, before the sweltering heat, is advised by technicians; air filters being the most important.

Chuck Larsen, Owner of Gator Air & Energy tell TV20; “If you don’t have the proper air flow you’re not going to pick the heat up. Also, it can cause dirt and if your filter gets dirty it might lift out of the track and then your coil is going to get dirty. The most important thing is to keep your filter clean.”

Air filters generally run around $20 to $25 a piece, so it is also recommended to purchase them in bulk and online where they can be up to half that price.

“I would say if you have a big storm coming shut your unit off just to be safe. If you have a hurricane same thing, you don’t want to run unit in a hurricane.”; Larsen.

If you encounter any significant issues or suspect problems with your air conditioning unit, it is advisable to contact a licensed HVAC professional as opposed to performing the maintenance yourself.

