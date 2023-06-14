Crash in Marion County kills an Ocala man

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A single car crash on I-75 killed an Ocala man early Wednesday morning.

According to FHP, the 26-year-old man was traveling southbound on I-75 at a high rate of speed.

The driver veered left off the roadway and went into the east grass median. The driver hit the guardrail and was redirected back towards the roadway.

TRENDING: Semi-truck crash on I-75 leaves one dead and one in the hospital

The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

