Crash in Marion County kills an Ocala man

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A single car crash on I-75 killed an Ocala man early Wednesday morning.

According to FHP, the 26-year-old man was traveling southbound on I-75 at a high rate of speed.

The driver veered left off the roadway and went into the east grass median. The driver hit the guardrail and was redirected back towards the roadway.

The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

