‘Dogs do what dogs do’: Hawthorne woman speaks out weeks after dog attack

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Hawthorne who was attacked by dogs last month is sharing her experience.

86-year-old Gertrude ‘Terri’ Bishop is recovering at UF Health Shands from multiple surgeries, including an amputation on her right leg. Terri also lost her ear, while suffering a damaged trachea and several lacerations.

Terri was attacked by her neighbor’s dogs outside of her home on May 26th. Her neighbors stepped in and knocked the dogs off her using a metal chair.

Terri told TV20 she has no anger towards her neighbor, Christopher Smith.

“He was a good neighbor,” said Terri. “I have to blame the dogs, dogs do what dogs do. Doesn’t matter to them who it is, it could be a child out there playing, they would’ve done the same thing to a child.”

Smith is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of dog owner reckless regard. Both dogs have been euthanized.

Terri’s son Wayne Thomas created a GoFundMe page to help with hospital costs and to make her home accessible.

“It’s amazing. Everyday I count my blessings that we have such a wide village of people who love my mom, love our family, that they’ve taken money out of their family’s budget to give to us to help us,” said Thomas.

Thomas said he is converting a room in his house for his mother to stay in once she is admitted out of the hospital. The plan is to send her to a rehabilitation center in Jacksonville, before moving deciding on whether she will move back to Hawthorne or stay in Jacksonville with family members.

Terri is grateful people care enough to give back.

“It’s not hard to try to do for someone if that someone were you,” said Terri. “I think they see themselves as me and it could have been them and they’re just trying to extend their love and appreciation.”

Terri’s son wishes the punishment against Smith was more serious, but says his mother is okay with the charge.

