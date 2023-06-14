Former priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old

In exchange for Vincent DeLorenzo’s guilty plea, his remaining charges were dropped, the state attorney general's office said.
By Emily Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A former priest with the Lansing Diocese in Michigan has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

Vincent DeLorenzo, 84, formerly of Flint, was sentenced Tuesday to serve one year in the Genesee County Jail. He received credit for 39 days served. He has also been sentenced to five years of probation.

He pleaded guilty on April 25 to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy following a service he officiated for the boy’s deceased family member in 1987, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

The office said in exchange for DeLorenzo’s guilty plea, his remaining charges were dropped. Those charges involved the sexual assault of a child from 1995 to 2000 when the child was a student at a parochial school in Burton.

The attorney general’s office said DeLorenzo is required to register as a sex offender, engage in sex offender counseling and pay restitution.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.
Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors
A person views the scene of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95, Tuesday, June 13,...
Pennsylvania using tons of recycled glass nuggets to rebuild collapsed Interstate 95
Officials in Hawaii say an endangered Hawaiian monk seal has been found dead on Oahu this week.
Endangered monk seal pup found dead in Hawaii; 2nd young seal death in last few months
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Fed Chair Powell sees progress on inflation, though not quickly enough