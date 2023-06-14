Four Gators voted All-American by National Collegiate Baseball Writers

Group of leaders will help UF in College World Series, beginning Friday
UF's Jac Caglianone and Wyatt Langford are chosen for the First Team, while Brandon Neely is a Second Team selection, and Josh Rivera is named to the Third Team
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On the week that their team will play in the College World Series for the first time in five years, four members of the Florida Gator baseball team have been chosen as All-Americans, courtesy of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. First Baseman Jac Caglianone, outfielder Wyatt Langford, shortstop Josh Rivera, and relief pitcher Brandon Neely have each earned All-American distinction.

Caglianone’s 31 home runs lead the nation and are the most by a Gator in a single season. He aso bats .336 with 84 RBI’s and pitches as a weekend rotation starter on the Gator staff. Langford is hitting .373 with 18 home runs and 24 doubles, four shy of a program single season record. Both players were voted to the First Team after previously being chosen Second Teammers by Collegiate Baseball.

Neely was selected as a Second Team All-American. His 13 saves are tied for sixth nationally and the most in the SEC. Neely has held opposing hitters to a .233 batting average.

Voted to the Third Team is Rivera, Florida’s single season record holder for most home runs by a shortstop, with 17. He is batting .362 and his 16 stolen bases lead the team.

Florida, the No. 2 overall national seed, takes on No. 7 seed Virginia to begin the College World Series on Friday at 7 p.m. in Omaha.

