Governor Ron DeSantis receives GRU bill

Governor Ron DeSantis received the bill to take control of GRU away from the city of...
Governor Ron DeSantis received the bill to take control of GRU away from the city of Gainesville and give it to the state(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis received the bill to take control of GRU away from the city of Gainesville and give it to the state on Wednesday.

Governor DeSantis received 26 bills from the legislature, including house bill 16-45.

The bill would create a five-member board to regulate the utility. The members would be appointed by the governor.

One member would be a commercial user, another must be a county resident outside of the city limits. The other three members must have some expertise in relevant fields like energy or accounting.

TRENDING: Church attended by Susan Lorincz responds to shooting

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

GNV A/C UNIT
Beat the Scorching Summer Heat
Air Conditioning Issues GNV
"We express our deepest condolences to the children and family of Ajike AJ Owens during this...
Church attended by Susan Lorincz responds to shooting
Fatal crash (gfx)
Crash in Marion County kills an Ocala man