Governor Ron DeSantis receives GRU bill

TALAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis received the bill to take control of GRU away from the city of Gainesville and give it to the state on Wednesday.

Governor DeSantis received 26 bills from the legislature, including house bill 16-45.

The bill would create a five-member board to regulate the utility. The members would be appointed by the governor.

One member would be a commercial user, another must be a county resident outside of the city limits. The other three members must have some expertise in relevant fields like energy or accounting.

