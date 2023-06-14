Marion County deputies arrest man for trespassing at residence for several months

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested a man for trespassing at a residence for several months last Friday.

The homeowner says he had been away for about seven months, and upon returning to his house on Spring Lake Road last Friday, he found Zemoye Brown, 26, living in it.

Deputies say Brown argued with the homeowner and the man shot one round towards Brown.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and arrested Brown.

Deputies say Brown told them he had been at the residence for several months. The homeowner reported that many of his belongings were also stolen from the property.

Lt. Paul Bloom of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says that many Floridians have residence out of state or out of the country, so they are not in their Florida home year-round. He says that “just because they’re not there, doesn’t mean they don’t own the home... doesn’t mean the home’s abandoned.”

Brown is being held in the Marion County Jail on felony drug possession, misdemeanor trespassing, and marijuana possession.

