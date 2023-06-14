Marion County fire crews extinguish semi trailer fire on I-75

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire crews responded to a semi trailer that was on fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 2 am, the driver called 911, reporting that his trailer was on fire in the southbound lane of I-75, north of mile marker 348.

The driver had detached the trailer. The semi was carrying perishable foods.

Marion County Fire crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

