Marion County fire crews extinguish semi trailer fire on I-75
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire crews responded to a semi trailer that was on fire early Wednesday morning.
Around 2 am, the driver called 911, reporting that his trailer was on fire in the southbound lane of I-75, north of mile marker 348.
The driver had detached the trailer. The semi was carrying perishable foods.
Marion County Fire crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.
