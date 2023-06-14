Massive budget cuts could be on the way for Grace Marketplace

The homeless shelter’s executive director said the reduction in funding could shrink the shelter’s budget by 62 percent(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Funding for Grace Marketplace could be slashed in a big way in the city of Gainesville’s next budget.

“At this point we’ve seen a proposed 50 percent cut to grace’s shelter funding,” said Grace’s executive director, Jon DeCarmine.

That is the recommendation city leaders received at a special budget meeting.

With massive cuts already underway, Grace could be next.

DeCarmine said city leaders could slash the homeless shelter’s overall budget by 62 percent.

“Those cuts aren’t going to save money,” said DeCarmine. “If we cut funding for people who are vulnerable living on the street, we’re going to see increases in costs for parks, for police, for fire, for EMS...We know that there have to be better ways to cut funding that won’t have as many human consequences.”

“I’m hopeful we can find other ways to cut the budget,” said Mayor Harvey Ward, “but shifting from one place to another is not the answer. We’re going to have to make budget cuts somewhere.”

Ward says if cuts to Grace’s budget are necessary, he would like to see other organizations step up and provide more funding.

“One of the things we can do is ask people who support Grace Marketplace to call other government agencies and say ‘why aren’t you a part of grace marketplace’”, said Ward. “That doesn’t have to be just the responsibility of the city of Gainesville and Grace Marketplace. There are other institutions in our community that could absolutely participate in that.”

Prior to 2022 Alachua County also provided funding for the homeless shelter.

This city recommendation would also cut funding for Grace’s street outreach program completely.

A final budget workshop will be held in August before the budget is completed in September.

