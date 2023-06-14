MCFR puts out garage fire before it could spread to home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters put out a fire at a home this morning before it took over the entire house.

Fire rescue officials say the homeowner called 911 at around 4:30 a.m. after seeing smoke coming from the garage.

Firefighters arrived a few minutes later and found it in flames.

They were able to put out the fire in less than three minutes, before it could spread.

