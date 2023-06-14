Moms report finding box cutters in McDonald’s Happy Meals in Detroit area

McDonald’s said in a statement that it is investigating the alleged incidents. (WXYZ, DAWN PARET, KAYLA ALMASHY, CNN)
By WXYZ Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two mothers in the Detroit area are warning others after they say their children found box cutters in their McDonald’s Happy Meals instead of the usual fun toy.

Dawn Paret says her 7-year-old daughter found a bright yellow box cutter and a pen inside a Happy Meal box her husband and their girls picked up Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s location in Warren.

“Anything could have happened, and that’s what’s scary,” Paret said. “She opened up the box looking for the toy, and he was getting the 2-year-old set up. She turned around, looked at him, held it out and said, ‘Dad, what is this?’”

Paret contacted police, who are now investigating. She’s thankful her children weren’t injured.

“I understand accidents happen. It’s just. ... I need to know how this happened exactly,” she said.

Mother Kayla Almashy was stunned to hear Paret’s story because just three weeks ago, she says she was in the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Brighton when her daughter found a similar box cutter in her Happy Meal.

“My baby, like she always says, ‘Mama, will you open my toy?’ So, she went to give me the toy, and when I grabbed it, it was a box cutter,” Almashy said. “I was blown away.”

Two Detroit-area mothers say their children found box cutters in their McDonald's Happy Meals.
Two Detroit-area mothers say their children found box cutters in their McDonald's Happy Meals.(Source: Kayla Almashy, WXYZ via CNN)

Both Almashy and Paret say they immediately reported what happened to management.

“I just wanted some type of explanation. But there was nothing that he could give me, other than he said, ‘Do you want a free apple pie or cookie?’” Almashy said.

“They basically just said that they have a catch-all box that’s a Happy Meal box, and someone must have just accidentally grabbed it,” Paret said.

These moms just want other parents to be aware.

“I just want to make sure that ... I understand, everyone makes mistakes. Of course, we’re all human. But I just want to know how and why that happened,” Paret said.

Almashy posted on Facebook, reminding other parents to check their kids’ meals.

“That’s why I brought it to Facebook, not to bash McDonald’s, but it was to bring other parents to be more aware to check their kids’ meals because I didn’t,” she said.

McDonald’s said in a statement Monday evening that it is investigating the alleged incidents.

“The safety of customers and employees is our top priority, and we take these claims seriously,” read the statement in part.

