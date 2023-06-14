Ocala exhibit displays art made from recycled materials

The exhibit is part of Ocala’s Art in City Spaces program.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person’s trash is now a display of treasured art at a new exhibit in Ocala.

“The Beauty of Nature and Recyclable Refuse” are a series of paintings by Albert Bevilacqua.

The display is at the Recreation and Parks Administration building at 828 NE Eighth Ave. More paintings are hung up next door at the Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center at 830 NE Eighth Ave.

The exhibit is part of Ocala’s Art in City Spaces program. Artists apply to have their work showed in city buildings.

“Once their artwork goes on display, it will be on display for up to six months. That’s a really good long time for people in the community and visitors coming to our building to see that artwork,” said Marketing and Communication Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs.

City officials said the exhibit is free and open to the public, despite being in an administration building.

“They’re welcome to let the front staff know hey I’m just here to look at the artwork and staff will welcome them. They’re welcome to go into those spaces, view the artwork, kind of get a feel for the artists,” said Dobbs.

Bevilacqua’s artwork includes pieces made from recycled materials, such as discarded CDs and bottle caps. The art is available for purchase.

