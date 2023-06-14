Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Basil Spritz

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Spritzes are the perfect drink in Florida. They are refreshing and offer a splash of color and style to your afternoon. This recipe is non-alcoholic, but you can add an ounce of your favorite liquor such as vodka to each glass. Enjoy!

Ingredients

• 1 1/2 cups of washed and halved ripe strawberries

• 12 basil leaves

• 4 tablespoons of simple syrup

• Sparkling water as needed.

• 2 lemon wedges

• 1/4 cup of sugar for the rim

Instructions

1. Rub the rim of 4 tall glasses with the slice of lemon, then dip in the sugar to coat the rim lightly.

2. Divide the strawberries and basil into 4 equal parts in each glass. Muddle the strawberries and basil. Add 1 tablespoon of the simple syrup to each glass. Top with sparkling water, leaving room for some ice cubes. Stir, then add the ice cubes and decorate with a whole strawberry.

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Artichoke Bruschetta

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.