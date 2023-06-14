SCSO deputies give presentation to Branford families about multiple sheriff’s office programs
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies connected with families from Branford Tuesday morning.
Deputies gave a presentation about multiple sheriff’s office programs Tuesday at Hatch Park.
They also gave demonstrations of some of these programs in action.
One showed off their K-9 unit.
A deputy pretending to be a bad guy was sniffed out and caught by K-9 Officer Hank.
Afterwards, families got to enjoy hot dogs straight off the grill.
