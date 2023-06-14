SCSO deputies give presentation to Branford families about multiple sheriff’s office programs

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies connected with families from Branford Tuesday morning.

Deputies gave a presentation about multiple sheriff’s office programs Tuesday at Hatch Park.

They also gave demonstrations of some of these programs in action.

TRENDING: Fine could be in order and repairs could be needed after 66th Street overpass hit again

One showed off their K-9 unit.

A deputy pretending to be a bad guy was sniffed out and caught by K-9 Officer Hank.

Afterwards, families got to enjoy hot dogs straight off the grill.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.