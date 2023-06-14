Semi-truck crash on I-75 leaves one dead and one in the hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: One of semi drivers is dead.

A man is dead and a 10-year-old girl is in the hospital after two semi-trucks crashed on I-75 in Gainesville early Wednesday morning

Alachua County Fire Rescue, Gainesville Fire Rescue, and the Micanopy Fire Department responded to the accident on I-75 northbound, just south of the rest area at mile marker 379.

A 55-year-old man was trapped in the semi and had to be extracted from the vehicle using hydraulic tools and was transported to a local trauma center where he later died. The 10-year-old girl was able to exit the vehicle under their own power and was transported to the hospital.

The 34-year-old driver of the other semi was uninjured.

GFR’s HazMat team assisted with a large diesel spill.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

