Semi-truck crash on I-75 leaves two people in the hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two semi-trucks crashed on I-75 in Gainesville early Wednesday morning.

Alachua County Fire Rescue, Gainesville Fire Rescue, and the Micanopy Fire Department responded to the accident on I-75 northbound, just south of the rest area at mile marker 379.

One of the drivers was trapped in the semi and had to be extracted from the vehicle using hydraulic tools and was transported to a local trauma center. The passenger of that semi was able to exit the vehicle under their own power and was also transported to the hospital.

The driver of the other semi was uninjured.

GFR’s HazMat team assisted with a large diesel spill.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

