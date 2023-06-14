UF football team to visit Texas as part of 2024 schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When the SEC welcomes Oklahoma and Texas in time for the fall of 2024, it will usher in a new era for the top conference in college athletics as a 16-team league. The SEC revealed 2024 football opponents for each member on Wednesday. One new wrinkle to Florida’s collection of games is a road date at Texas. The Gators will host Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. Game dates will be announced at a later time.

The SEC will keep an eight-game conference schedule for 2024 and is committed to having every school face every other member at least twice in a span of four years. The league will also eliminate divisions beginning in 2024 and send its top two teams in the standings to the SEC title game.

Florida 2024 SEC Football Opponents: Home

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

Florida 2024 SEC Football Opponents: Away

Georgia (game played in Jacksonville)

Mississippi State

Tennessee

Texas

Florida will also host Miami and UCF in 2024 and travel to Florida State.

Other appetizing matchups include Georgia at Alabama and Oklahoma at LSU. Other rivalry matchups such as Texas vs. Texas A&M, Mississippi State vs Ole Miss, and Alabama vs. Tennessee have been preserved.

