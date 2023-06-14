UF golfer John DuBois to return for fifth year

Gator won the SEC individual title in 2022, helped team win conference & national championships
John DuBois, of Florida, watches his tee shot on the third hole during an NCAA golf tournament,...
John DuBois, of Florida, watches his tee shot on the third hole during an NCAA golf tournament, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Windermere, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After helping Florida to its first NCAA title in 22 years, golfer John DuBois will return to the team next season for his fifth and final year of eligibility.

DuBois was the SEC individual champion for the Gators in 2022 and a lineup regular this spring as Florida won both the conference and national match play crowns. He was particularly strong in the NCAA match play tournament, finishing 3-0, and winning his semifinal and finals matches 1-up with victories on 18. He also delivered the clinching putt on 18 to give the SEC crown to Florida for the first time in 12 years.

For the season, DuBois owned a stroke average of 71.1, including 21 rounds of par or better. His return solidifies a Gator lineup that loses NCAA individual champion Fred Biondi to the pro ranks and had two other seniors play big roles for the NCAA champions.

