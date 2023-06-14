‘We love our flag’: Levy County Officials and residents celebrate Flag Day

By Alexus Goings
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -Levy County commissioners and residents spent their day honoring a symbol of freedom.

People gathered at the Levy County Government Center to commemorate ‘Flag Day’. On this day in 1776, the American flag was officially made the symbol of America.

Commissioner Matt Brooks said this is the county’s third year celebrating the holiday and the rest of the nation should follow suit.

“You come into levy county, we love our neighbors, and we’re all working to make our community a better place,” said Brooks. “We have common ground, we set aside those differences every single day to work for the better of our community and that’s why I think the nation as a whole can look at us as a shining example.”

Veteran Service Director Olajuwon White was the guest speaker. He helps veterans and widows in Levy County with benefits they are owed.

“It means a lot that I’m able to continue my service as a service officer when it comes to assisting other veterans and their families,” said White. “It’s just a continuation of my service as I raise my right hand under the flag to serve the constitution.”

Marine Veteran Hoss Marino told TV20 what flag day means to him.

“It means to me that America is a land of equality, it’s the freest nation in the world and it was an honor to serve that flag.”

Commissioner Brooks said he hopes this will be an ongoing tradition.

“It’s something we want to continue to honor and as I said before earlier, we want to pass this down to the next generation of our kids,” said Brooks.

To continue Flag Day celebrations, a flag retirement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the Amvets 236 post in Bronson.

