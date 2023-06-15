1st annual ‘ELO Fest’ to celebrate Father’s Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Eric Lopez or better known as longtime DJ Elo, is hosting his first event under his new foundation.

Lopez said he’s been giving back to the community for more than 15 years so, he created ‘Everyone Loves OneAnother Inc.

His first event under the foundation is “ELO Fest”, which will celebrate Father’s Day and Juneteenth, and bring unity to the community. Lopez said many people told him that creating his non-profit organization would take years.

“I was told If I want to do more, I have to be more so I became a non-profit,” said Lopez. “I was told it would take years to get it passed through the government because it’s backed up. But my team 3132 got together with me and we made it happen in less than 6 months.”

This year’s ELO Fest sponsors are Children’s Trust of Alachua County, Education Just For Us, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, 100 Black Back Men of Greater Gainesville, Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, University of Florida’s Center for Arts Migration and Entrepreneurship, The Bar Hop, The Coyne Family, Fortitude Security, and Gainesville Police Department.

The event will feature food vendors, music, and a Michael Jackson impersonator. It starts at 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 18th at Depot Park located at 874 SE Fourth St.

