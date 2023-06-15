1st annual ‘ELO Fest’ gets delayed by a week

The event is on Sunday, June 18th from 1-5 p.m. at Depot Park.
The event is on Sunday, June 18th from 1-5 p.m. at Depot Park.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first annual “ELO Fest” was delayed until Sunday, June 25 due to weather concerns on Father’s Day.

Eric Lopez or better known as longtime DJ Elo, is hosting his first event under his new foundation.

Lopez said he’s been giving back to the community for more than 15 years, so he created ‘Everyone Loves OneAnother Inc.

His first event under the foundation is “ELO Fest”, which will celebrate Father’s Day and Juneteenth, and bring unity to the community. Lopez said many people told him that creating his non-profit organization would take years.

“I was told If I want to do more, I have to be more so I became a non-profit,” said Lopez. “I was told it would take years to get it passed through the government because it’s backed up. But my team 3132 got together with me and we made it happen in less than 6 months.”

This year’s ELO Fest sponsors are Children’s Trust of Alachua County, Education Just For Us, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, 100 Black Back Men of Greater Gainesville, Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, University of Florida’s Center for Arts Migration and Entrepreneurship, The Bar Hop, The Coyne Family, Fortitude Security, and Gainesville Police Department.

The event will feature food vendors, music, and a Michael Jackson impersonator. It was originally set to start at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, but due to weather, the event was postponed to Sunday, June 25.

The festival will be at Depot Park located at 874 SE Fourth St.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

An Ocala family was woken up by a tree crashing into their roof
Ocala firefighters rescue child after tree falls, destroys roof
Marion County deputies find 3 missing children, still looking for mother
Car crashes into Gainesville business, collapses building
The Florida Capitol building and museum in Tallahassee on June 13, 2023.
State budget includes money for disasters, mental health and teachers
Frederick Dace (59) was arrested on charges of attempted second degree murder
Lake City man arrested after shooting at person on MLK Jr. Street