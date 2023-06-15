4PAWSFORASHER’: Gainesville mother raising money for service dog to help her child with autism and epilepsy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Asher Hill is a full-of-life 3-year-old who loves trucks and playing with his little brother. His family has known about his autism for years, but all their lives took a complete turn when he was diagnosed with epilepsy in April.

“He has a genetic mutation that is really rare, there’s only 100 people in the world with it,” said his mother, Amanda Hill. Hill is hoping to find a dog that can help detect his seizures before they happen. They’re partnering with “4paws for Ability” to start the search for the perfect companion.

“We’re working with them to raise money and the cost of the dog is actually $40,000 to $60,000 and we are responsible for raising 23 thousand of that,” said Hill.

So far, they’ve raised $16,000 thousand dollars out of the $23,000 needed for the program.

Amanda is currently pregnant and says a service dog will help her and her family feel more at ease since Asher is having about 20 seizures a day.

“We’re expecting baby number 4 and honestly I’m so busy I totally forget that I’m pregnant. I know the service dog will help him be comfortable, it’ll help us to feel more comfortable and less anxious.”

Once they’ve hit their goal, there is a two-year waiting period but with the support of family and friends, she knows they can get through it.

“They’ve all been super supportive of us through all of this. At first, it was autism and we did everything we could for him like therapy. And now with this, we’re going to do everything we can to help him.”

There will be a fundraising night at Texas Roadhouse on 43rd Street in Gainesville on June 26th. They’ll also host a fishing tournament in St. Augustine on July 15th.

For more details and to donate go to their website to help bring Asher his perfect companion.

