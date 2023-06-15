Alachua County deputies arrest man for sexual battery on child under age of 12

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies arrested a man for sexual battery of a child under the age of 12 on Thursday.

Deputies arrested Mark Poupard, 71, after a several week long investigation. Investigators say Poupard committed acts against a 4-year-old child within his care between February and May of 2023.

Poupard is currently booked at the Alachua County Jail.

