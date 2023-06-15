Alachua County deputies arrest UF Health doctor and professor on domestic abuse charges

Deputies say security camera footage Khurshid hitting the victim multiple times, kicking them while they were on the ground, and punching them in the face.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a UF Health doctor and professor on domestic abuse charges Wednesday morning.

Deputies say security camera footage from his driveway shows Gibran Khurshid, 53, hitting the victim multiple times, kicking them while they were on the ground, and punching them in the face.

In the footage, the victim can be heard screaming “He is going to kill me.”

Khurshid is a surgeon at UF Health and a professor in the College of Medicine.

His bond was set at $15,000.

