Alachua County Pets: Greta, Nova, and Negroni

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First is the very easy going Greta. This gently lady would love to go for a stroll in the park and sniff out some tasty snacks.

Next is the very energetic Nova. This pup will do a couple tricks to show off as well as give you all the kisses in the universe.

Lastly is a canine concoction of love and delight Negroni. This pup has all the pizazz anyone could need and would love to relax on the couch with you after a long day.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us.

