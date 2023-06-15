Communities welcome Rural Infrastructure Fund changes

Counties are using these grants to pay for things like roads and water lines.
Florida communities rely on Rural Infrastructure Grants to spur economic development.
Florida communities rely on Rural Infrastructure Grants to spur economic development.
By Cody Butler
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV/Florida Capital Bureau) - The state of Florida is making it easier to access grants to help pay for infrastructure improvements. Starting July 1, counties no longer need to come up with the money to match Rural Infrastructure grants.

Jackson County is getting more than $3.3 million from last year’s Rural Infrastructure Fund.

“In a specifically tight budget year like the one we’re in now, we really rely on funds, like these RIF grants,” said Dylan Bass, Jackson County spokesman.

Counties are using these grants to pay for things like roads and water lines to specific projects, like the Endeavor project in Jackson County.

“It really goes a long way to enrich the lives of our residents, our citizens, it alleviates the tax burdens,” Bass said.

Suwannee County is using $9.6 million to build a wastewater plant for its Industrial Catalyst Site. Economic Development Director Jimmy Norris said this money means the world for the project.

“It will allow us to build that facility that has been holding us back,” Norris said.

Suwannee and Jackson Counties must come up with half of the money for the grant. That is no longer the case with the grants awarded after July 1 making it easier for these areas to attract growth.

“When you’re a rural community, you struggle with funding. We can’t go out and write $10 million checks every day,” Norris said.

“Economic development is not something that happens overnight and it’s not something that’s easily attainable. This makes it more so,” Bass said.

Both communities say they plan to continue to apply for the grant.

Communities are allowed to apply for grants up to $300,000 from the Department of Economic Development.

