DeSantis signs budget, vetoes request for $1,750,000 to go towards Newberry meat facility

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed Alachua County’s request for $1,750,000 to go towards a meat processing facility on Thursday.

DeSantis signed the Framework for Freedom Budget for Fiscal Year 2023–24 in Fort Pierce and vetoed Alachua County’s request for funding.

The County’s request for $1,750,000 would have partially covered the more than $5 million cost to complete the meat processing facility.

During planning stages, the controversial Newberry slaughterhouse was met with resistance: protestors expressed concern about health, environmental impacts, and animal cruelty.

The meat processing facility was approved on April 24 by Alachua County officials.

It is set to be built on 10 acres along County Road 337 near the city’s Environmental Park and is expected to be complete by December 2026.

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners could discuss how this will affect the plan during their meeting on June 27.

